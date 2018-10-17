Single Mom Loves Farm Life

By Rachael Reynolds-Soucie

rachaelthepaper@gmail.com

Thirty-two acres would be a lot for any livestock farmer to maintain with good help. But Kim Snyder does it all by herself, seven days a week, 352 days a year.

The single mom is a second generation farmer, raising critically endangered and heritage livestock, which she sells to some of the finest restaurants in Chicago like The Publican, to shoppers at farmers’ markets and to a handful of private customers, all of whom seek her out because her farm is run by the laws of nature, as it should be, she says.

“It really just morphed and evolved over the last 14 years,” she said.

Her aunt had a ranch in Phoenix when she was growing up, and it was her favorite place to go. She always wanted to be a farmer, but her parents said, “We don’t do that.” So instead she went into the corporate world.

But when her daughter Abigail Faith was born 14 years ago, the then 36-year-old decided to follow her dreams and opened Faith’s Farm in Dwight.

Today, she dutifully and lovingly looks after 18 heads of cattle, 30 hogs, two sheep, three donkeys and flocks of turkeys, ducks and chickens.

They all live outdoors, are free range and eat organic feed and grass she grows that provide a good, balanced diet. They are also treated with lots of love.

Because of this, the animals are healthier and stronger, which in turn breed healthy and strong babies that continue to get stronger with every generation. She refuses to overbreed her animals, letting things happen naturally as opposed to artificial insemination. That may mean lower yields — typically six to eight calves and 30-40 hogs are born each year — but her prime cuts are tastier and diners know they’ve come from humane practices.

Her meat is so sought after, she estimates that more than 200 Chicago and suburban chefs have found their way to her farm to learn more about what they serve.

“Everything has to have good balance and energy,” she said about the animals and her farm.

She recently raised and harvested 20 rare and expensive Swedish black hens, which are prized in Chinese medicine. The chickens are completely black, even their meat and skin, and the bone broth is coveted for kidney patients. A friend will use the bones for broth, and the meat will be served at a special five-course meal this week at Twain restaurant in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Being a boutique farmer isn’t easy. “It’s hard work and it doesn’t pay the bills,” she said. “Quite honestly it’s just getting harder and harder.”

Take this year. The hot, dry weather affected the hay harvest and she worries how she will feed her cows this winter.