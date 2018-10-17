DWIGHT – Rose E. “Betty” Kelly, 90, of Dwight passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

Betty was born in Emington November 4, 1927, daughter of William and Frances Morgan Larson. She married Joseph Kelly March 1, 1949 in Loretto. He survives in Dwight.

She is also survived by children: Janeen (Stan) Dietz of Piper City; Karen (Jerry) Grubbs and Ronda (Lance) Kray, both of Dwight; and Mike (Mary) Kelly of Geneseo.

Her grandchildren: Kimberly Dietz, Stacy (Josh Phares) Bradshaw, Joseph (Kristin) Dietz, Cathy (Chris) Burke, Jacob (Michelle) Grubbs, Daniel Grubbs, Ryan (Jacque) Kelly and Morgan Kelly, also survive.

Great-grandchildren: Isabelle Bradshaw; Brynner and Adalynn Dietz; Sienna, Skylar and Sadie Burke; nephew, Eddie Flowers, and many other nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Leo Kelly; sisters-in-law, Delores Kelly and Kay Kelly; and sister- and brother-in-law, Lucille and Ed Masching, survive.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William and Durwood Larson; and sister, Eleanore Flowers; and brother-in-law, Clare Kelly.

She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm for 44 years prior to retirement. She then enjoyed time with a special coffee group, card playing, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities. She also enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs games with Joe.

She was a member of the Emington Auxiliary, St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick Altar & Rosary Society, and the Livingston County Farm Bureau Women’s committee.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, October 16, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, celebrated by Father Chris Haake.

Burial: St. Paul’s Cemetery, Odell.

A visitation was Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at:

hagermemorial.com