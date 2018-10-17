Richard G. Scrogum

DWIGHT – Richard G. “Rick” Scrogum, 65, of Dwight passed away October, 2018 after a battle with a longterm illness.

Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Rick was born January 22, 1953 in Joliet, son of Dale and Jennie Lloyd Scrogum.

He is survived by sisters: Carolyn (Richard Pilant) Binns of Lawrence, Kansas; and Diane (Dennis) Capps of Leetonia, Ohio; a brother, Wesley (Marsha) Scrogum of Kansas City, Kansas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He worked as a welder for Caterpillar until his retirement. He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles and held membership with many enthusiasts’ clubs.

Memorials in Rick’s honor may be donated to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at:

www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.