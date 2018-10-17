GARDNER – Donald W. Berglund, 88, of Gardner passed away peacefully Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Joliet Area Com-munity Hospice.

He was born July 17, 1930 in Chicago. His parents were George S. and Marguerite D. Beutlich Berg-lund. In his youth, Don, or “Bergy” as he was known, began his lifelong devotion to the Boy Scouts of America, becoming an Eagle Scout and was a member for 74 years.

He graduated from Gardner High School and went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Navy.

On August 18, 1951, he married Mary L. Kenney in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington. They raised their family in Gardner. Don worked as a timekeeper at Caterpillar until his retirement. He enjoyed leather crafting and attending Boy Scout events.

He is survived by his children: Patti (Fred) Pfaff, Donny (Cindy) Berglund and Michele (Bruce) Skroblus; six grandchildren: Karrie (Aaron) Bargo, Brian (Trisha) Berglund, David Berglund, Matthew (Danielle) Watson, Alex (Kelsey) Watson, and Christian Berglund.

Seven great-grandchildren also survive: Austin, Derek and Brent Berglund, Kassidy and Cameron Bargo, and Reese and Cole Watson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 59 years, Mary, in 2010.

His funeral service was Tuesday, October 16, at the Ferrari Funeral Service Chapel at 10 a.m. with Rev. Bradley Schumaker officiating.

Military Honors and interment followed in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

A visitation was from 4 until 8 p.m., Monday, at the Ferrari Coal City Funeral Home.

Memorials in Don’s name may be directed to the Boy Scouts of America Rainbow Council; Joliet Area Community Hospice; or Grundy County Community Volunteer Hospice.

