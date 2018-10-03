DWIGHT – Carla Joyce Johnson, 67, of Dwight passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 26, 2018 at Morris Hospital with her family by her side.

There will be no visitation nor funeral service.

Carla was born November 28, 1950 in Oblong, Illinois, the daughter of Earl and Edna James Seward. She graduated from Oblong High School in 1968. She married Charles Edward Johnson June 6, 1974 in Robinson.

She was employed for 15 years at the Heath Candy Bar Plant in Robinson and as a CNA for many years at the Morris Lincoln Nursing Home and Walnut Grove Nursing Home, and later at the Walmart store, all in Morris.

She is survived by her former husband, Ed Johnson of Dwight; two daughters, Kristie Johnson and Jeri L. Johnson, both of Dwight; four grandchildren: Michael, Frankie, Angel and Riley; two brothers, Stanley (Janetta) Seward and Randy Seward, both of Oblong; and three sisters: Marcetis Seward of Oblong, Barbara Hill of Martinville, and Glenna Seward of Oblong.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew.

Carla enjoyed reading, sewing, watching TV and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Fruland Funeral Home, Morris, was in charge of arrangements.

