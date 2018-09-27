Vera Gernentz

_PONTIAC – Vera C. Gernentz, 89, of Pontiac died at 11:27 p.m., Friday, September 21, 2018 at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.

The rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. with visitation from 2:30 until 6 p.m., Sunday, September 30, at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 1, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac, with Father David Sabel and Father Adam Cesarek officiating.

Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Odell.

Vera was born January 15, 1929 in Pontiac, daughter of Frank and Teresa Wolf Stahler. She married Donald L. Gernentz November 18, 1950 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Loretto. He died November 19, 2004.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen M. (Roger) Reum of Gibson City; Michael L. (Sandy) Gernentz of Cullom; Barbara T. Thompson of Pontiac; MaryAnn (Vince) Sartoris of Hutchinson Island, Florida; James R. (Cheryl) Gernentz of Penfield; and Diane M. (Jim) Johns of Pontiac.

Also surviving are her sister, Marjorie (Gary) Grafton of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandchildren: Laura Slown, Lisa Chaddock, Travis Reum, Dirk Reum, Elliot Gernentz, Mandy Robinson, Kyle Rob-inson, Christopher Thomp-son, Megan Thompson, Kelly Thompson, Rhiannon Long, Vinnie Sartoris, Donnie Sartoris, Casey Gernentz, Benjamin Gernentz, Kassidy Rulon, Ryan Gernentz, Jacob Johns, John Johns, and Jesse Johns; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild, Sammy Sartoris; five brothers: Lyle, Alvin, Harold, George and Frank; and three sisters: Helen Schmitt, Eileen Kniery and Rita Herman.

Vera graduated from St. Paul High School in Odell and attended College of St. Francis in Joliet. She worked for State Farm, Livingston County ASCS, C.E.T.A., Mid Central Community Action, and helped her husband farm throughout her life.

Vera was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac, Daughters of Isabella, Catholic Daughters of America, and Perpetual Adoration. She also volunteered for Royal Neighbors of America and St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 414 N. Main Street, Pontiac 61764, or Sammy Sartoris T-21 Friendship Foundation, 847 N. State Rt. 47, Gibson City, 60936.

