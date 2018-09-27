BLUFORD – Roy Thomas Leonard, Sr., 74, of Bluford passed away at 11:37 a.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018 at his residence in Bluford.

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 29, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, with a Memorial Mass at noon.

Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Chenoa.

He was born July 14, 1944 in Chenoa, son of Emmitt Daniel and Nellie Mae Pickett Leonard. He married Barbara Cuttill October 3, 2002 in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with nearly 16 years of marriage before his death.

His wife survives along with his two children, Roy Thomas “Tom” Leonard, Jr. and wife, Sherry, of Dwight and Shana Marie Leffler and significant other, Ron Fatheree, of Centralia; grandchildren: Nichole Leff-ler of Benton; Dezi Leonard of Dwight; Kylie Leffler of Centralia; and Delani Leonard of Dwight.

Also surviving are two sisters, Evelyn Kincade and Violet Noel, both of Odell; three brothers: Donald E. Leonard of Odell; James Leonard of Mount Vernon; and Robert Leonard and wife, Kathy, of Odell; two sisters-in-law, Delores Boyd of Benton and Shirley Leonard of Pontiac; a brother-in-law, Bill Cuttill, and wife, Sally, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and four brothers: Bernard Leonard, Harold Leonard, Richard Leonard, and William Paul Leonard.

Roy was a member of Saint Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers.

He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.