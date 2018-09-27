PONTIAC – Lois M. Steimle, 98, of Pontiac passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.

Lois was born July 5, 1920 in rural Wing, daughter of Benjamin R. and Marie Holloway Williams. She was educated in the Forrest schools. She was married to William Steimle for 40 years.

Surviving are her children: Linda (Wayne) Steffen of Bloomington and Steve (Sarah) Walters of Pontiac; three step-children: Greg and Mark Steimle and Marcia McGowan; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Garfield; her grandchildren: Mitchell (Annmarie) Steffen and Heidi Weber, Hayley Walters, Lindsay (Brian) Masching, and Heath (Amy) Dodson; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Virginia Shambrook; three husbands: Rockie Rodino, William Walters, and William Steimle; one daughter-in-law; one stepson; and one granddaughter.

Funeral services at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 23, followed a two-hour visitation at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac. Rev. James O. Wolfe III officiated.

Burial: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, rural Wing.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifesong for Orphans, 202 N. Ford St., Gridley, IL 61744 or Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

calvertmemorial.com