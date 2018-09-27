_CHATSWORTH – James Thomas Moody, Jr., 76, of Chatsworth died Sunday, September 23, 2018 at OSF St. James Medical Center, Pontiac.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 26, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m.

Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Graceland Fairlawn Ceme-tery, Decatur.

James was born May 14, 1942 in DuBois, Pennsylva-nia, son of James Thomas, Sr. and Anna Lucille Moody. He married Shirley Griffith and they had four children. He later married Georgianna Poling on April 25, 1981 in Decatur, and they shared 30 years together. She preceded him in death on February 22, 2011.

He is survived by his children: Michele Slunder, Decatur; Thomas “Mike” (Ann) Moody, Chatsworth; Jamie (Scott) Jefson, Shel-byville; Amanda “Mandy” Crispen, Dwight; 13 grandchildren: Vanessa (Caleb) Kelson, Sami (Scott) Glover, Brad Moody, Kyle Moody, Mallory Jefson, Evan Slunder, Carmen (Eddie) Armstrong, Courtney Moody, Skyler Gamble, Lyle Jefson, Justin Moody, Jordan Moody and Mikayla Gamble; and one brother, Fred (Cheryl) Moody of Madisonville, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Candace Moody; and one son-in-law, Jeffrey Slunder.

James graduated from DuBois High School and went on to graduate from LeTourneau College in Longview, Texas. Early in his career he worked as an industrial engineer. Later he returned to his passion of working on cars at Red’s Garage. He served as a volunteer firefighter most of his adult life and was very active as a Son of the American Legion. He greatly enjoyed hosting annual Christmas gatherings and legendary Easter egg hunts at his home for all his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time bowling and camping. In his retirement, he greatly enjoyed golfing with his friends, NASCAR races, and watching Steelers and Cubs games.

Memorials may be made to the Chatsworth Fire Department or the Chatsworth Sons of the American Legion.

