MOLINE – Frank “Bud” Humbert, 95, passed away peacefully Monday, September 17, 2018 at Bick-ford Assisted Living in Mo-line, where he had made his home the past six years.

Frank was born in Dwight. He married Elizabeth “Bette” Pope May 12, 1945, and lived the majority of his life in Gardner. She preceded him in death in 2007.

Bud worked as a maintenance welder for Caterpillar for 30 years. He enjoyed gardening and fishing trips to Minnesota. He was a member of the Church of Hope in Gardner.

Surviving are three daughters: Jayne Kerns and Jill (Kevin) Finn, both of Moline; and Jacke Marketti of Green Valley, Arizona; four grandchildren: Kellie Kerns, Krista Furman, and Nolan and Payne Finn; four great-grandchildren: Seth Furman, Devon and Morgan DeSmet, and Keegan Perry.

A sister-in-law, Sandy Humbert; a brother-in-law, Frank “Corky” Margaron; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Agnes Peterson Humbert; sisters: Lucille Bookwalter, Twilla Margaron, and Margaret Patton; brothers: Harold and Arden Humbert; and son-in-law, Charles “Cookie” Marketti.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A private family burial will be in Braceville – Gardner Cemetery, Brace-ville, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe St., Gardner, IL 60424; or Hospice Compas-sus, 3910 38th Ave., Moline, IL 61265.

