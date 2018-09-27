_MORRIS – Betty L. Findlay, 68, of Morris passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Born January 16, 1950 in Morris, Betty was a daughter of Glen and Janet Gunderson Anderson. She was raised in Morris and graduated from Morris High School in 1968.

Her husband, David Findlay to whom she was married April 26, 1985 in the Morris Bethlehem Lutheran Church, survives, along with a son, Brian (Annette) Findlay of Bradley; daughter-in-law, Jenn Andrews of Momence; four grandchildren; one sister, Nancy (Jim) McCormick of Mazon; one niece, great-nieces, and several cousins including Sue (Lou) Salinas of Minooka.

Her parents and one son, Brent Douglas, preceded her in death.

Funeral services were Monday, September 24, at First Baptist Church in Morris at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steve Larson officiating.

Burial: Saratoga Cemetery, Morris. Pallbearers: Brian Findlay, Kyle Findlay, Jim McCormick, Lou Salinas, Adam Salinas and Jonathan Visser.

Visitation was Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, Morris.

Preferred memorials may be made in Betty’s memory to the First Baptist Church, 1650 W. Illinois Route 6, Morris, IL 60450.

The guestbook may be signed, photographs up-loaded. or Betty’s memorial page shared online at:

www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Betty-Findlay