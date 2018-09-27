DWIGHT – Leo F. Tjelle, 88, of Dwight died Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 5:34 p.m., at Loyola Medical Center, Maywood.

His Funeral Mass will be today, Wednesday, September 26, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, celebrated by Father Chris Haake.

Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Campus.

Visitation was held Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. The rosary was said at 3:30 p.m.

Leo was born December 14, 1929 in Gardner, son of Henry and Mayme Brusnighan Tjelle. He married Phyllis Ann Osmundson April 11, 1953 in Morris.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Phyllis of Dwight; two sons: Kevin (Katherine) Tjelle of Waterman and Michael (Leanne) Tjelle of Coal City; three daughters: Karen (Edward) Jahn of Morris; Laurie (Brian) Naretto of Reddick; and Julie (Steven) Schuler of Morris.

Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.

Leo was educated in Braidwood and Gardner schools and was a graduate of Gardner High School. He farmed in his younger years and was a carpenter. He was a member of the Will County Carpenters Local #174.

Leo invented a construction tool known as the “Leo Lok.”

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight.

He loved his family dearly, and was never more excited than when there was a new family member added. He especially loved the little ones.

He was an avid fisherman, which was his most enjoyed summer hobby. His love for travel took him and Phyllis to 49 states, Ireland, and a mission trip to Nicaragua.

As a young man, he was involved in Rural Youth, loved baseball and even tried out for the Cleveland Indians. Most of his years, he had horses in his life, and passed this love on to his kids.

He was always thinking of ways to invent solutions to fix things. He always had stories to tell and was not shy to tell them to anyone who would listen. If he were here today, he would tell you one for sure.