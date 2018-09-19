CABERY – Paul M. Jensen, 79, of Cabery passed away Saturday, Septem-ber 15, 2018 at his home in Cabery.

Paul was born March 14, 1939, a son of Thomas and Jennette Dittus Jensen. He married Nancy Leadingham August 19, 1961 in Herscher.

His wife survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Stephanie (Robert) Long-mire of Cullom; three sons: Timothy Jensen of Cabery; Jeffery Jensen of Kempton; and Christopher Jensen of Cabery; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 18, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, with Pastor Eric Brown officiating.

Burial followed in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Cabery.

Visitation was for one hour prior to the services.

Memorial contributions in his name may be left to the family.