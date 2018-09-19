Mary Schaefer

VERONA – Mary “Bonnie” Schaefer, 87, of Verona and formerly of Morris, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabili-tation Center in Morris.

Per Bonnie’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Born August 16, 1931 in Morris, Mary Bonita was the daughter of Leonard and Margaret Maier Johnson. She was raised and educated in Morris, and graduated from St. Angela Academy in 1949.

On September 16, 1950, Bonnie married her true love, Francis Schaefer, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morris. They built a home and raised their family in Verona.

She was a dedicated member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seneca and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her world. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Francis; two daughters, Colleen Gieseker (fiance Bill White) of Verona and Debra (Dan) Casto of Channahon; four grandchildren: Ashley (Josh) Jones of Villa Grove; Matt Casto of Channahon; Rebecca (Peter Ladner) Gieseker and Meghan Gieseker, both of Chicago; two great-grandchildren: Callie and Wren Jones; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie’s memory to St. Patrick’s Church in Seneca or Joliet Area Hospice Care.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, upload photographs, or share Bonnie’s memorial page at:

www.ReevesFuneral.com

Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Morris, was in charge of arrangements.