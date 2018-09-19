Joan Shoup

ODELL – Joan Helen Shoup, 75, of Odell passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A private burial service with family will take place at a later date.

Joan was born September 18, 1942 in Streator, daughter of John and Lois Oelschlager Matzen. She married Richard Shoup in Dwight June 12, 1977.

Her husband survives, along with her sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Billie Jo Metroz of Odell and Jeff and Betty Metroz of Fairbury.

Also surviving are her brother, John (Susan) Matzen of Morris; grandchildren: Jordan Kelson, Adam Metroz, Courtney Metroz and fiance Mike Maubach, and Becca and Luke Bartosik; great-grandchildren: Kenzie, Addison, Mylah, Sophee and Sohnja; her aunt, Lois Oelschlager; and special friends: Ruth McGinnis, Karen Seliga, Lucille Weichman, Bonnie Contreros, and Terry and Karrie Muzzarelli.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Joan was of the Lutheran faith. She loved all of her grandchildren so much, and was lucky to have taken care of her grandson, Adam, for many years.

She had worked at the Fox Developmental Center in Dwight for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Shriners Hospital, Chicago, in Joan’s name.

