REDDICK – Eldon J. Brunner, 95, of Reddick passed away August 31, 2018 at Miller Rehab Center, Kankakee.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 10, at Zoar Church, Reddick. Rev. Joan and Bill Dean will officiate.

Burial with military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

He was born March 31, 1923 on the family farm in Reddick, son of George A. and Laura M. Oberlin Brunner.

Eldon married Gladys Dassow July 9, 1945 in Chatsworth. She died March 10, 2012.

Eldon attended Universi-ty of Illinois, but that was interrupted to proudly serve our country in World War II as an Army Pilot from December 10, 1942 to December 17, 1947 and continued in the Reserves until March 15, 1967. He was a mechanical and nuclear engineer, a flight instructor, an aircraft engineer, and a Nuclear Safety Engineer.

Eldon was a member of the Lions Club, Zoar Church, the school board, and a volunteer ambulance driver and the fire department.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Roger (Niesje) Brunner of Fairbanks, AK; a daughter and son-in-law, Betty (Joe) Roza of Santa Rosa, CA; three grandchildren: Laura (Grayson) Brunner of Fairbanks, AK; Jill (Tristan) Brunner Scott of Bellevue, WA; and Stephanie Roza of Santa Rosa, CA.

Four great-grandchildren: Anna Valerie Westfall and Jackson Brunner Westfall, both of Fairbanks, AK; and Cameron Brunner Scott and Nathan Brunner Scott, both of Bellevue, WA also survive.

Eldon was preceded in death by his wife; and great-grandson, Christopher Joseph Roza.