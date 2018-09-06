_PONTIAC – Robert M. Ramos, 63, of Pontiac passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 11:03 a.m. at Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Bob was born May 27, 1955 in Ione, Washington, son of Nicholas and Patricia Dronenberg Ramos. He married his best friend, Frances Murphy, on November 25, 1994 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children: Robert (Stacy) Ramos of Saybrook, and Brandi (Don) Cromie of Gilberts; step-children: Stephen Murphy of Pontiac and Matthew (Sarah) Kiser of Montgomery; mother, Patricia (Don) Cool of Pontiac; step-mother, Louise Ramos of Spokane, Washington; brother, Rick Keopke of Pontiac; sisters: Marianne (Jim) Morris of Sugarland, Texas and Cris (Jeff Lewis) Cool of Pontiac; step-brother, Mike Ramos, and step-sister, Vicky Leavey, both of Spokane, Washington; sisters-in-law, Kay Tonni of Pontiac and Rebecca Linthicum of Longview, Texas; brothers-in-law, Michael (Sue) Wolf of El Paso; and Ted Brady of Houston, Texas.

Five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father; in-laws, Frank and Ruth Wolf; sister, Patti Brady; brother-in-law, Pete Tonni; niece, Angela Brady; and his beloved dog, Misti.

Bob was a graduate of Odell High School, class of 1973. He worked at Interlake Steel for 29.5 years and later at Midwest Equipment until his retirement in June of 2017. He also owned and operated Affordable Carpet Care.

Bob enjoyed golfing and organized the Good Friday Annual Golf Outing at Pontiac Elks Club, where he was a member. He was a fan of Gonzaga Bulldogs, New Orleans Saints, Illini Sports, and the Chicago White Sox. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports.

Everyone who knew Bob knew he had a gift of gab. He loved to talk politics and sports. He is already and will continue to be greatly missed. He was the best husband, dad, brother, son, grandpa, and friend to many.

Visitation was Tuesday, September 4, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedec-or Funeral Home, Pontiac.

There was no service, and cremation rites were accorded following the visitation.

Interment will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, Richard Owens Hospice House, or Livingston County Humane Society.

