DWIGHT – Richard Sole, 62, of Dwight passed away at 7:35 p.m., Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Morris Hospital in Morris.

According to Richard’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded and services will be held at a later date.

Richard was born January 2, 1956 in Morris, son of Fred and Ruth Hanon Sole.

Surviving are brothers: John and Debbie Sole of Marseilles; Tom Sole of Dwight; Bill Sole and Bob de Oliveira of Kankakee; Larry Sole of Oklahoma; and Jim and Stacy Sole of Alabama; sisters, Patricia Konetski of Pontiac; and Barbara and Ron Vanhoutan of Chenoa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Sole; and sisters, Ellen and Rebecca.

A veteran of the US Navy, he was a member of the Dwight VFW Post 2608 and the American Legion Post 486.

Rich was previously employed by Alumax Se-curity in Morris and numerous other security jobs throughout the area. He enjoyed watching sports with friends and fishing. He was a friend to everyone.

In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests donations be directed to local charitable organizations.

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight was in charge of arrangements.