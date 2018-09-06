Junior Francis Matern

_HERSCHER – Junior Francis “JR” Matern, 69, of Herscher passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at his home, with his family at his side.

Junior was born February 17, 1949 in Kankakee, son of Francis and Katherine Knittle Matern. He married Pamala Beverlin July 25, 1970.

Junior was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from August 1970 to February 2, 1972.

He was an employee of AT&T, retiring after 36 years. He coached Little League for 20 plus years. He served as President of the Herscher High School Athletic Booster and was a member of the American Legion/VFW.

Junior loved spending time with his grandchildren; enjoyed playing golf; and doing crossword puzzles.

JR was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, where he taught CCD for 20 years.

Surviving are his wife, Pamala Matern of Herscher; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Steven and Janet Matern of Odell; Andrew Matern of Reno, Nevada; and Darrin and Brittany Matern of Bradley; five grandchildren: Brandon, Jacob, Abby, Colton and Saydee; two sisters and two brothers – in – law: Bev and Tom Buckley and Mary Ann and Dan Senesac; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gary Matern; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Helen Beverlin; a brother-in-law, Rick Parker; and a nephew, Brian Buckley.

His Funeral Mass was Saturday, September 1, in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Herscher.

Burial followed in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Bonfield.

A Rosary Service was held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, August 31, with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. A visitation was held from 10 a.m., Friday, until the 11 o’clock Mass.

Due to allergies, the family asks that no flowers be sent. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

