ODELL – Mary M. Rieck, 90, of Odell passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 10:48 p.m. at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Mary was born September 9, 1927 in Emington, daughter of Robert and Nora O’Brien Gaston. She married Edward C. Rieck January 20, 1956 in Emington. He passed away July 6, 2011.

She is survived by her children: Edward (Mary Ann Quick) Rieck of Pontiac and Carol Hahn of Odell; a brother, Robert (Ann) Gaston of Saunemin; grand-children: Tim Shepherd, Kristin (Jeremy) Teeples, Keli (Dan) Ryva, Kimberly (Nate) Douglass, Ashlyn (Jeff) Flowers, and Jory Quick; and great-grandchildren: Nolan Douglass, Lyla Douglass, Keegan Flowers, Bristol Flowers and Bentlee Flowers.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Gaston; and granddaughter, Amber Albert.

Mary was a member of Emington Congregational Church in Emington. She loved reading.

Her service was held Saturday, August 25, at 11 a.m. in the Emington Congregational Church, with Rev. Grant Speece officiating.

Burial followed in Union Cemetery, Emington.

Visitation was Saturday for one hour preceding the 11 a.m. service.

Memorials may be made to the Odell Public Library, 301 E. Richard St., Odell, IL 60460; Odell Fire Depart-ment, 201 S. Front St., Odell; and Emington Congregational Church, 103 N. Division St., Emington, IL 60934.

Online condolences may be made to the family at:

duffyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.

Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, was in charge of arrangements.