Larry Aten

ESSEX – Larry “Butch” Aten, 67, of Essex passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

He was born December 19, 1950 in Charleston, son of John and Kathleen King Aten.

Butch was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and a Bronze Star.

He was currently em-ployed with Argonne National Laboratory as a tool and die maker. He worked on the Essex Volunteer Fire Department and served as the Essex District President, board member of the South Wilmington Sportsman’s Club, and life member of the National Rifle Association.

He enjoyed spending time at the club, trapshooting, and most importantly squirrel hunting.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Veronica Kuhar Aten, who he married February 10, 1970 in Chebanse; one daughter, Lisa Shaw; two grandsons, Dylan Burton and Logan Shaw; a great-granddaughter, Journey Smith; a brother, Lester (Bonnie) Aten; a sister, Elrena Aten; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life was Friday, August 24, at 1 p.m. at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood, preceded by a two hour visitation.

Interment with military honors was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Essex Volunteer Fire Department.