Kathleen Ann Cramer

Kathy Cramer, 64, took her sacred journey to heaven August 22, 2018 at University Medical Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kathy was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1954, in Pontiac, the daughter of William C. and Velma R. Gassman Cramer.

She graduated from Saunemin High School, Class of 1972. She obtained an AAS in Horticulture at Joliet Jr. College 1974, attended SIU Carbondale, and obtained an AAS in Nursing from Joliet Jr. College 1986 and BSN from University of St. Francis 1993.

She worked tirelessly with the special needs developmentally disabled, “her kids”, during her entire nursing career. She worked at William Fox Developmental Center, Dwight, for 27 years; Mosaic, Pontiac, for 10 years; and Futures Unlimited, retiring in 2016. She was a snowbird, living in Las Vegas during the winter, and Illinois in the summer.

Her passions were having a good time, traveling, gardening, farming, family, friends, retail therapy and organizing events for the children of Emington. She was a key organizer of the 3rd of July Celebration for years, including Halloween parties, cookies with Santa, and Easter Egg Hunts. She also assisted with Veterans Day celebrations, and beautifying the community with flowers. She enjoyed being THE Favorite Aunt to her girls and all the Crouch kids.

Kathy is survived by her sister, Kay Godby, and husband, Michael Godby; adopted sister, Pam, and Michael Crouch; nieces, Kelli Clayton; Kara, and husband, Taylor, Quiram; Melodee and Stuart Hayden; Sabrina and Jimmy Chaing; and nephews, Craig Cramer and wife, Jodi; Christopher and wife, Paige.

She was preceded in death by her parents in 1998, and brother, Kenneth Cramer, 1986.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., in the Emington Congregational United Church of Christ.

Burial followed in Union Township Cemetery, Eming-ton, with Kevin Crouch, Jeremy Crouch, Craig Cramer, Christopher Cramer, Jason Bunting and Christopher Bunting serving as pallbearers.

Visitation was Monday, August 27, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, and for one hour at the church before the services.

The family suggests memorials go to the Emington Community Association, to benefit the kids of Emington.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: hagermemo-rial.com