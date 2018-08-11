MAZON – Robin Sue Taylor, 61, passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Robin was born July 31, 1956 in Benton, Illinois, and was a current resident of Mazon.

Robin is survived by a son, Bobby Franklin Taylor III, and one grandson, Eric Taylor, both of Florida; two sisters: Glenda (Ed) Pearcy of Morris and Debbie (Dave) Sargent of Mount Vernon; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Webster Frailey Jr. and Ruby Lee Lacy Chalcraft.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A Memorial Service was Friday, August 3, from 7 until 9 p.m. at The Way, the Truth, and the Life Christian Outreach in Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.

Delgado Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.