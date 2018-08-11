OSF Ready To Unveil New Medical Facility

by Rachael Reynolds-Soucie

OSF HealthCare Medical Group had served the community for nearly 30 years at 105 John St. in Dwight. On Aug. 19, they will celebrate their new $2.8 million, 7,800-square-foot facility at 107 Watters Drive with an open house.

Dr. Maulin Shah, who served at the former location, and new Advanced Practice Nurse Carrie Cullick, along with office staff, will be at the open house to answer questions and give guided tours. Attendees are being asked to bring a school supply item to be donated to Dwight schools for children in need.

The new office opened to patients on July 16, said Pam Meiner, community relations coordinator with OSF HealthCare Saint James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center.

The former facility had been open for nearly three decades but in recent years was not large enough to accommodate patients’ needs, particularly when it came to physical therapy services, Meiner said. The new building has dedicated space for physical therapy.

It also has x-ray technology, something the former building did not offer. There are nine exam rooms, physical therapy, expanded office hours, and early access for laboratory testing.

Patients will find everything from allergy shots, blood draws and EKGs to school and sports physicals, wellness exams and vaccinations, well baby care and well women’s exams.

OSF HealthCare is a Catholic faith-based health care organization owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis in Peoria. They have 13 acute care facilities and more than 150 primary care and specialist offices as well as neuroscience, pediatric, cardiovascular and home care services serving Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Dr. Shah graduated from Midwestern University in Downers Grove and completed his residency in family medicine at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio. His areas of expertise include diabetes, hypertension and sports medicine.

Cullick begins on Aug. 12. She has been a nurse since 1996 with experience in surgical intensive care, post-anesthesia care, intensive care, and primary care, Meiner said. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Saint Joseph College of Nursing in Joliet. She earned a Master of Science in Nursing and Family Nurse Practitioner Certification from Olivet Nazarene University in 2016.

Both Shah and Cullick are accepting new patients of all ages. The center employs eight others on its staff. To make an appointment call 815-584-3343.