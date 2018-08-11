John R. Vercler

CULLOM – John R. “Bob” Vercler, 73, of Cullom passed away at 5:40 p.m., Thursday, August 2, 2018 at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical center in Pontiac.

Bob was born February 18, 1945, a son of John Edwin and Josephine Kin-singer Vercler. He married Linda Earing April 4, 1987 in Cullom. She survives.

Also surviving are two brothers: Tim (Sonia) Vercler of Lexington and Jeff (Monica) Vercler of Fisher; one sister, Betty (Rod) McArthur of St. Louis, MO; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was a member of Sons of the American Legion, Skinner Trost De-tachment #122 in Cullom, and the Democratic Party of Livingston County.

His funeral was at 11 a.m., Monday, August 6, in the Cullom Methodist Church, Cullom. Rev. Evan Shearer officiated.

Burial followed in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom.

Visitation was for one hour preceding the services at the church.

Memorial contributions in his name may be left to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmem

orial.com

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, was in charge of arrangements.