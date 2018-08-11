Irene ‘Daah’ Noonan-Franey

DWIGHT – Irene Marie “Daah” Noonan-Franey, 95, of Evenglow Health Care, Pontiac, formerly of Chatsworth and Dwight, passed away peacefully with Mike and Sandee by her side Saturday, August 4, 2018.

Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m., preceding the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 11, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight.

Daah will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

She was born in rural Campus November 2, 1922, daughter of Irene Schutz and James Roche. She married Leo Noonan February 19, 1944 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. He passed away August 4, 1963. She married John T. Franey January 26, 1986. He passed away August 11, 1991.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Kathy) Noonan of Dwight; and daughter, Sandra (Jim) Wedekind of Groveland, Illinois; sister, Lucille (Rex deceased) Guest of Naperville; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Roche of Pontiac and Mary Jane Noonan of Mesa, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

Daah’s stepchildren are John M. (deceased) and Teresa Franey, Joyce Cryer, Barbara (Wayne) Klasing, William (Jane deceased) Franey, James (Jean) Franey, and Rosemary (Robert) Campbell.

Daah’s grandchildren are: Angela (Jason) Geheber, Jillian (Dan) Duffy, Kristin (Kurt) Coffey, James (Jessica) Wedekind, and Colleen (Rick) McShea.

Daah welcomed the Franey grandchildren: John (Deborah) VanAntwerp, Patricia (Lenny) Haberkorn, Thomas J. (Stephanie) Franey, Joan (Robert) Huisman, M. Teresa (Troy) Rieger, Cathleen (David) Steines, Megan (Kevin) Kuhn, Steven Klasing, William (Melissa) Franey, Rebecca (Jeffery) Swartz, Jill (Nicolas) Jones, Michael (Mallory) Franey, Cynthia Franey (deceased), Christopher (Darla) Franey, and Clinton Franey.

Daah enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren and great-great-step-grandchildren.

Daah was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leo and Donald Roche; sister, Bernice Stahler; brother-in-law, Lyle Stahler; and sister-in-law, Janet Roche.

Daah began her career at State Farm in Bloomington. After marrying Leo, she was a homemaker and his partner in their trucking and farming business. Upon Leo’s passing, Daah began her 20-year career at the Dwight Correctional Center, retiring in 1985.

She spent her time in many various clubs and organizations, including: Royal Neighbors of Ameri-ca, president for many years; Catholic Daughters of America, in which she served as treasurer of State of Illinois; Altar and Rosary Society; Historical So-cieties; Civil War Round Table; Garden Club; Chairwoman for Dwight Community Chest United Way Campaign; German-ville; Red Hat; American Legion Auxiliary; Volunteer for Dwight Ambulance Service as a Medical Technician; Home Commu-nity Education Club; Kitchen Band: Performer and Singer.

Daah’s hobbies included walking, bicycling, reading, refurbishing wood furniture, playing bridge and other cards, and traveling abroad and in the United States. Her passion was dancing.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be made online to: www.hager

memorial.com