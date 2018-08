Graveside services will be held Friday, August 10, at 3 p.m., in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, for Howard A. Fredensborg.

Mr. Fredensborg died at Heritage Health, Dwight, at 2:55 p.m., Friday, July 13, 2018.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.