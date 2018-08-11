GODLEY – Carole K. Fromm, 55, of Godley passed away suddenly Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Morris Hospital, Morris.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 9, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 10, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jan Chandler officiating.

Interment will follow in Braceville – Gardner Ceme-tery, Braceville.

Carole was born August 6, 1962. She was a waitress for many years at local restaurants in Braidwood. She enjoyed taking pictures of family and friends, loved holidays, decorating, and was a wonderful homemaker. Most of all, she enjoyed taking care of others.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Fromm, who she married May 8, 1993 in Braidwood; her mother, Barbara Jean Swisher Basham of Godley; brothers, Terry Basham of Braidwood and Gary (Lisa) Basham of Braceville;

Seven nieces: Rachelle (Randy) Thompson, Christina (Jerry) Sukley, Kimberly Basham, Lisa (Ray) Brackett, Kellie (Eric) Roberts, Lauren Basham, and Morgan Basham; nephew, Kyle (Katie) Basham; many great-nephews and great-nieces: Lucas, Avah, Ryan, Liam, Owen, Rhylan, Tyler, Brynna, Calen and Tucker; step-daughter, Kathy (Chad) Bonser of Olin, Iowa; special friends: Donna, Jeanne, Patty, Rhonda, Kathleen, April, John, Wildman, and John (deceased).

Preceding her in death were her father, Bobbie Basham; brother, Ed Basham; great-nephew, Reese; and great-niece, Ragan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the family.

