RANSOM – Floyd C. Riss, 87, of rural Ransom died Saturday morning, July 28, 2018 at Heritage Health, Streator.

Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m., Saturday, August 11, at Solon-Telford Funeral Home in Streator.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Funeral Home, with Rev. Caleb Suydam officiating.

Burial will be in Allen Township Cemetery, Ran-som.

Floyd was born June 7, 1931 in Streator, son of Clarence and Lura Weiben Riss. He married Joyce Held April 29, 1951 in Ransom. She survives.

Floyd had farmed in the Ransom area his lifetime prior to retirement. He had also been an auctioneer.

He was a member of Park Presbyterian Church, Strea-tor, where he had served in various capacities, including Elder and Deacon. He sang in the choirs at Park Presbyterian and earlier had sung with the Ransom United Methodist Church choir. He was also a Barbershop Quartet singer.

He and Joyce loved to travel in their RV, going to Arizona every winter. On Sunday nights they would go to Joliet to dance the Polka. Floyd loved to make others laugh by teasing and having fun.

Floyd served in the US Army.

He is survived by his wife; one daughter, Beverly (Stephen) Schmidt of Dallas, Oregon; one son, Jeffrey (LeeAnne) Riss of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren: Devin Riss of Bloomington; Bryon (Salena) Riss of Everett, Washington; Aaron Schmidt of Portland, Oregon; and Bethany Schmidt of Dallas, Oregon.

A sister, Helen Goerne of Streator, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, David Goerne; and a sister-in-law, Bettye Held.

Memorials may be made to Park Presbyterian Church or to the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left for the family at:

www.solontelford.com