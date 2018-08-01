OTTAWA – Thelma Mae Warren, 80, of Ottawa passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, July 20, 2018 at home.

Thelma was born October 5, 1937 in Johnston City, Illinois, daughter of John and Surilda Shubert Henson. She married Lyle Warren July 27, 1957. He passed away in March, 2007.

Thelma retired from the State of Illinois after 35 years. She loved baking her famous banana bread that she shared with the community. She enjoyed sewing and knitting; wrote beautiful poems and had a message that she wanted to share with family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Donna Warren, Lyle (Bonnie) Warren, Pam (Ron) Scott, Tina (Mike) Foster, Mark (Gail) Warren, and Monica (Rod) Merrick; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two siblings; and a grandson.

Memorial Services were held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 27, at the Praise Center.

Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation was for one hour Friday preceding the services.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at: www.otta

wafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home in Ottawa was entrusted with arrangements.