DWIGHT – Mary Howard, 56, of Dwight and formerly of Chicago, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

Family will receive friends Monday, August 6, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. service at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street, Gardner.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Mary was born December 19, 1961 in Chicago, a daughter of Henderson and Luberda Barron Howard. At the age of 12, Mary moved to the Fox Developmental Center in Dwight, where she made lasting friendships and grew as a person.

She always looked her best and was known for showcasing her extensive jewelry collection. She was also notorious for being “in the know” with all of the happenings.

Mary will be remembered most for her beautiful smile.

Survivors include sisters: Linda (Dennis) Mister of Roseville, Mich-igan, and Betty Gilliam of Chica-go; brothers: Vience Howard and Darnell How-ard, both of Minnesota; two aunts, Letha (Jimmy) Buckley and Emma Barron; nieces and nephews: Aisha, Camille, Henry, Khabir, Andrew, Eunique, Monique, Beonica, Darnesha, Nichelle, Destiny, and Danielle, as well as numerous others.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Tyrone and Lionell Howard; sisters: Denise Howard and Georgia Barron; niece, Horonda Sibley; and nephew, Antawn Howard.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs or share Mary’s memorial page online by logging on to: www.Reeves

Funeral.com