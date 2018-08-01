GARDNER – Kenneth E. Gremar, 83, of Gardner passed away Monday afternoon, July 23, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Kenneth Eugene was born October 1, 1934 in Chaffee, Missouri, son of Shearley and Rose White Gremar. He was raised and educated in Missouri and worked for Celotex Corporation until transitioning to Brownie Corporation in Gardner, from where he retired.

Kenny loved electric trains and was especially fond of the Frisco Train, which travelled from Missouri to California. Following his retirement, he enjoyed staying busy and took pleasure in woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Collette Gremar, who he married August 9, 1971 in Kankakee; six children: Kenneth T. Gremar of Bastrop, Texas; Dustee K. Love of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Wanda Jean Budds of Mattoon; Duane Gremar and Timothy Gremar, both of Coal City; and Deanna (Darron) Jones of Litchfield.

Numerous grandchildren, great – grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and one brother, Donald (Ethel) Gremar of Mississippi also survive.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Aaron; and one niece, Mary Beth.

A 12 noon funeral service Friday, July 27, at Reeves Funeral Home, Gardner, was preceded by a two-hour visitation.

Burial followed in Braceville-Gardner Ceme-tery, Braceville.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Kenny’s memory to The Wounded Warriors Project.

