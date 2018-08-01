DWIGHT – Kay Diane Christensen, 75, of Dwight passed away at 1:05 p.m., Sunday, July 29, 2018 surrounded by her family at her home in Dwight.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 3, from 4 until 6:30 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Deacon George Wagner will officiate.

Kay was born March 9, 1943 in Streator, a daughter of Frank and Dorothy Wheeler Zappa. She married Donald Leo Christensen August 31, 1963 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. He passed away December 14, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, Dina (Dan) Walkup of Dwight; sons: Perry (Kim) Christensen of Sachse, Texas, and Scott Christensen of Dwight; sisters: Jane (Jack) Mossberger of Dwight; Janet (David) Walling of St. Louis, Missouri; and Marianne (Jim) Mocogni of Lake Bluff; a brother, Frank (Sharon) Zappa of Bloomingdale; grandchildren: Tyler, Tanner, Daniel, Lily, Payton and Sydney.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Silvia Zappa; and brothers, Phillip Zappa and Bobby Zappa.

Kay was born and raised in Dwight. She attended Dwight schools and graduated from Dwight Township High School. She worked over the years at the Fox Center as a Physical Therapist. She was an avid bowler and dearly loved her grandchildren.

Memorials in Kay’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to the family at:

www.hagermemorial.com