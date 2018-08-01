Donald J. O’Mara

SUN CITY WEST, AZ – Donald James O’Mara of Sun City West, Arizona, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona, at the age of 83.

He was born in Chicago August 10, 1934, son of Francis O’Mara and Elizabeth Nicolini. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Illinois Chicago.

He owned O’Mara Pharmacy in Dwight for 25 years with his wife, Mary Jo.

They moved to Arizona in 1995 and he worked at the Hayden VA in Phoenix as a Pharmacist.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Dawn (Brett) Morocco, and son, Edward (Lisa) O’Mara; and grandchildren: Cory, Brandon, Luke and Charlie; and a sister, Judith O’Mara Boldt.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Duffy O’Mara; and brothers, Bernard and Thomas.

A visitation was held at Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel Friday, July 27, from 1 until 3 p.m.