DTHS Registration Process, Important Dates and Times

New to DTHS will be the use of credit card payments

This will be a secure process using Rev Trak, which is a secured credit card vendor.

Students new to the district

Tuesday, August 7th – registration will be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the High School Office for new students who have never been enrolled in District #230 or District #232. State law requires new students to take a copy of their birth certificate when registrering. Paperwork and fee payment will take place at this time.

Returning students

Schedules and Payment: Parents/Guardians of returning students will begin this process by logging into their student’s Skyward account (July 23 through August 9) as they have done to check grades and communicate with the school with the login information from the previous year. Once logged into Skyward, you will see a new tab labeled “Required Paperwork.” Parents/Guardians must click on this tab and complete the required paper- work. Fees must be paid online July 23 through August 1 or in person/online August 2-9 for registration to be complete.

No Internet?

If you do not have internet access, you may complete the required online forms and pay online or in person at the High School on: August 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, and 9, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.