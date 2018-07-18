DWIGHT – Ruth E. Smith, 85, of Dwight passed away on her birthday at 12:00 a.m., Friday, July 13, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Ruth was born July 13, 1933 in Kewanee, a daughter of Howard and Mildred Hulstrom Cox. She married Roy Lee Smith in July of 1954. He passed away May 2, 2018.

Surviving are daughters: Linda (Valentino) Bravo of Chester; Sharon (Franklin) Smith of Dwight; Melanie (Gary) Bacino of Rockford; Laurie (Barry) Wilken of Tucson, Arizona; and Lisa (Tom) Fitzsimmons of Dixon; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerris (Mary Kay) Cox of Terreverde, Florida; and a sister, Sandy Ready of Dixon.

Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Tommy (Sharon) Koger of Seneca; a sister-in-law, Geraldine Knack of Minonk; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Stormy.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Cox; brothers-in-law, Jim Ready, Jean Smith; sisters-in-law, Verna Sexton and Mary Womack; a granddaughter, Brittany Wilken; and two children, John and Lynn Smith.

She was born and raised in Kewanee and attended area schools. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks.

Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, and will always be remembered for her work ethic and her storytelling ability. She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 23, at Daysville Cemetery in Oregon, Illinois.

Memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to the family.

