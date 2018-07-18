Ritchard Broderick

BRACEVILLE – Ritchard Tracy Broderick of Herrin passed away at 6:36 a.m., June 19, 2018, surrounded by his loving wife and children at the Shawnee Christian Nursing Center in Herrin.

Ritch retired after 37 years with Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Joliet.

He was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City. He attended Morris High School in Morris. Ritch formed the first Braceville Little League and constructed the first Little League field in 1970. He continued to coach for 22 years. He loved coaching and fishing. Later in life, he enjoyed going to the Hollywood Casino in Joliet.

He donated his body to Science Care, in the hope of finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

He lived at 801 E. Benson Street in Herrin, IL 62948 the last two months of his life. He and his wife lived in the village of Braceville for 50 years and loved the village.

Ritch was married to Catherine Klegman October 27, 1960. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Broderick of Herrin; his sisters: Beverly Winterbottom and Betty Carver; and his three children: Christine Bell, Martin Broderick and Jessica Woodworth.

He has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Muriel Broderick; and his brothers: James, John, Jack, William and Robert.