CABERY – Keith T. Lamb, 90, of Pontiac and formerly of Cabery, passed away at 7:45 p.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018 at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac.

Keith was born October 15, 1927, a son of Francis and Lola Meyer Lamb of Cabery. In recent years he was a resident of Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

He is survived by many cousins.

Keith graduated from Reddick High School. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was employed by Nicor’s Herscher plant for more than 40 years before his retirement.

He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, reading, was an avid sheep exhibitor, and was a supporter of the Kankakee County Fair.

A Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 12, in Sacred Heart Chapel, Campus, was celebrated by Father Chris Haake.

Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Campus.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. Thursday before the Mass.

Memorials may be made to the Cullom Junior Fair.

