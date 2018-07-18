KANKAKEE – Jack S. Meece, 79, of Kankakee passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at his home.

He was born July 24, 1938 in Lexington, son of Delno and Lura Stephens Meece. Jack married Beverly Pedersen September 8, 1962 in Dwight.

He graduated from Reddick High School, and the University of Illinois with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was the owner of Meece Engineer-ing in Bradley for 26 years until his retirement.

Jack served in the National Guard for six years. He was a member of National Society of Professional Engineers, Illinois Society of Professional Engineers, American Lutheran Church, 100 Club of Kankakee County, Kankakee Valley Boat Club and the Manteno American Legion.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and being with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Beverly Meece of Kankakee; a daughter, Shari (Ron) Fiets of Kankakee; two granddaughters, Paityn Fiets of New York City, New York, and Morgan Fiets of Kankakee; a brother, James (Sandi) Meece of Floyds Knob, Indiana; two sisters, Gail (Steve) Clapp of Cabery and Gretta (Bob) Giacometti of Cabery; brother-in-law, Jerry Joyce of Reddick; sister-in-law, Sandra (Duane) Morbitzer; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and brother-in-law, Lynell and Don McGinnis and Janet Joyce.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation was held Sunday, July 15, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church or American Heart Association.

