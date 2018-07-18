DWIGHT – Howard A. Fredensborg, 92, of Dwight passed away at 2:55 p.m., Friday, July 13, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

Burial will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, at a later date.

Howard was born August 24, 1925 in Campus, a son of Christian and Karstense Anderson Fredensborg.

Surviving are a niece, Betty Robinson of Braceville, and a nephew, Gary Fredensborg of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Chris, Elmer, and George; sisters: Marie Peterson and Ester Kepplinger; and a niece, Shirley Peterson.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight and worked for the Joliet Arsenal before he retired.

