DWIGHT – Grace M.J. Johnson, 86, of Dwight passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Joliet Community Hospice in Joliet.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, at a later date.

Grace was born in Shakespeare, Ontario May 29, 1932, daughter of John D. and Edna M. Raegle Fisher. She married Rev. Philip R. Johnson June 29, 1969 in Chicago. He passed away June 17, 2002.

She is survived by son, Peter Johnson; grandson, Michael (Heidi) Cramer of Woodridge; sisters-in-law, Shirley Fisher, Christine Fisher, and Robin Jaruszew-ski; brothers-in-law, Larne Sippel, Russell Yausie, Norbert Jaruszewski; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; a dear friend, Iris Wilder; and her faithful friend, Echo.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Farkes Fisher, Donald Fisher, Alexander Fisher, and George Fisher; sisters: Catherine Yausie, Christine Sippel and Mary White; sister-in-law, Amy Fisher; brother-in-law, Dr. Ross White; and nephew, John Jaruszewski.

Grace was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight. She enjoyed playing euchre, taking care of her yard, and visiting with friends at the local senior dinners.

Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be made at hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.