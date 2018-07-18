MAINE TOWNSHIP – Duane Francois, 70, of Maine Township passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at his home.

Duane was born February 7, 1948 in Joliet, son of Leonard and Naomi Rentz Francois. He was raised on the family farm in Maine Township; graduated from Coal City High School; and went on to attend Joliet Junior College as well as the University of Illinois, where he studied Agriculture.

Duane farmed in Maine Township his entire life and was a member of the Coal City Area Club. He enjoyed biking and shooting pool, and was a collector of many things including gas engines and tractors. In recent years, he took great pleasure in caring for his cats.

Survivors include his sister, Lois Dyer of Maine Township; sister-in-law, Diane Francois of Braceville Township; nieces and nephews: Beth (Lyle) Dettman, Amy Grobstein (Debbie Cardinal), Janet Grobstein (Mike Cantrell), Toni (Otis) Marechaux, Rhonda (Wayne) Wolfe, David (Laurie) Dyer, Darren (Kim) Francois and Darcie Francois; and several great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as cousins.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alice Grobstein; brother, Donald Francois; brother-in-law, Ronald Dyer; and one nephew, Dean Francois.

The family received friends for a visitation Friday, July 13, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City, with a procession departing from the funeral home for graveside services in Braceville – Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Duane’s memory to his family for their distribution to local charities of their choosing.

