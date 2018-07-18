ODELL – Charles O’Donnell, 86, of Odell passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Visitation will be today, Wednesday, July 18, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell.

Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Odell.

Charles was born in Odell May 5, 1932, son of Patrick and Rose Turner O’Donnell. He married Mary Highland June 23, 1956 in Odell. She passed away January 31, 2011.

He is survived by sons: Patrick (Debra) O’Donnell of Cullom; James O’Donnell of Dwight; and George (Lisa) O’Donnell of Salmon, Idaho; daughters: Veronica Olson of Dwight; Christina (Mel) Beck of Pontiac; and Rosemary (Tom) McCor-mick of Dwight; many nieces and nephews; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son, Stephen O’Donnell; brothers: Jerry, James, Robert and Raymond O’Donnell; a brother in infancy, Donald O’Donnell; and sisters, Agnes Moore and Genny O’Donnell.

He was born and raised in Odell and attended St. Paul Catholic Grade School and High School, graduating in 1950. He worked as a plumber for more than 50 years for Dodson Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic School in Odell.

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.