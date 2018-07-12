ODELL – Verne T. Zitnik, 76, of Odell passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 8:40 p.m. at OSF St. James Medical Center, Pontiac.

Visitation will be Friday, July 27, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, with a wake service at 3:30 p.m.

Her service will be Saturday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, with Father Chris Haake officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell.

Verne was born June 3, 1942 in Chicago, daughter of William and LaVerne O’Hara Vock. She married Paul F. Zitnik September 1, 1962 in Chicago. He passed away June 30, 2004.

She is survived by her children: William Zitnik of Odell; Sean (Kathy) Zitnik of Dwight; Scott (Connie Branz) Zitnik of O’Fallon, Illinois; Debra Ann (Ronald) Snyder and Tamara Owen, both of Odell; brother, Edward (Judy) Vock of Mokena; brother-in-law, Michael Procaccio of Parker, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Lynn (Tom) Hajek of Romeoville and Teresa Vock of Evergreen Park; grandchildren: Renee Owen, Justin Owen, Misty Owen, Jessica Snyder, Tiffany Snyder, Brittany Snyder, Matthew Snyder, Danielle Zitnik, and Dylan Zitnik; great-grandchildren: McKenna Lovell, Jacob Owen, Eva Patchett, and Conner Patchett; and a close friend, Denise Zitnik.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; brother, William Vock; and sister, Jeanne Procaccio.

Verne was a graduate of Bogan High School in Chicago. She worked for the State of Illinois Department of Corrections for more than 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and Moose Lodge.

To know Verne was to love her. She was caring, loving, and generous. She loved happy, bright colors, animals, wildflowers, and ditch weeds, as she called them. She loved spending time with her family, which was very important to her as was her faith. A very creative and artistic person, she loved crafts, drawing, painting, and beading. She loved to talk, tell stories, and had a quirky sense of humor. She saw the world through rose-colored glasses. She will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Grade School and St. Paul Catholic Church, both in Odell.

