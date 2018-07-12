_ GOLCONDA – Roger E. Feltenz, 68, of Golconda and formerly of Dwight, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.

Roger Eugene was born June 8, 1950 in Joliet, son of Thomas and Beverly Pantaleone Feltenz. He was raised in South Wilmington and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School in 1968. After graduation, Roger became a member of the United States Marine Corps and went on to honorably serve in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Following his discharge, Roger gained employment with Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet, from where he retired as an electrician.

He enjoyed the outdoors, and will be remembered for his love of hunting.

Survivors include his children: Roger, Jr. (Kathy) Feltenz, Rachel Pampinella, and Lea Mercer; grandchildren: Kyrie Feltenz, Allyson Feltenz, Brandon (Haley) Feltenz, RJ Carter, Nicholas Pampinella, Alexander Pam-pinella, Samantha Feltenz, Ryan Wesselhoff, Joel Wesselhoff, Payton Mercer, Emma Mercer and Hayden Mercer.

Also surviving are his great-grandchildren: Caeden, Kaeli, Bryce, Ari and Timmy; his step-father, Joseph Sereno; and two sisters: Diana (Sam) Chidiac and Robin (Alan) Homerding; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Feltenz and Beverly Sereno; brother, Tommy Dale Feltenz, Jr.; sister, JoDee Sereno; and niece, Heather McQuisten.

Graveside services with military honors were held in Braceville – Gardner Ceme-tery Saturday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

Serving as pallbearers were: Nick Pampinella, Alex Pampinella, RJ Carter, Jim Ferguson, Ryan Wesselhoff and Joel Wesselhoff.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Roger’s memory to a Veterans organization or charity of the donor’s choosing.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs or share Roger’s memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesF

uneral.com

Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Gardner.