_ESSEX / MANTENO – Byron Edson Warren, 93, of Manteno and formerly of Essex, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Byron was born May 27, 1925 in Kankakee, son of Orville and Hazel Genshaw Warren. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II and overseas in South Korea.

He was a member of the Gardner American Legion and the Essex United Methodist Church. He was very active with the Lions Club and the Little Leagues in Essex.

Byron was a beautiful piano player and ballroom dancer. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and proud Chicago Cubs fan, and was thrilled to watch them win the World Series.

Surviving are his sister, Mary (the late Duane) Krieg of Kankakee; and seven nieces and nephews: Alan (Sharon) Krieg of Essex; Jerry (Corinne) Krieg of Bourbonnais; Lynn Hartman of Bradley; Cathy (Chuck) Quick of Bonfield; Hazel Gadbois and Genelle (Jeff) Habedank, both of Aroma Park; and Richard (Mary Jo) Gadbois of Northbrook; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and sister and brother-in-law, Gretchen and Eugene Gadbois.

Funeral services were at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood, Monday, July 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. with visitation for two hours preceding services.

Interment with military honors was in North Cemetery, Essex.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to the Essex Lions Club would be appreciated.

To sign his online guestbook, log on to: www.rwpat

tersonfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook.