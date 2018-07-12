Brian N. Olson

_PONTIAC – Brian N. “Oly” Olson, 47, of Pontiac passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018 at St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Brian was born September 22, 1970 in Pontiac, son of Richard and Mary Duffy Olson. Both survive in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his sister, Christine (Todd Tissiere) Hendren of Pontiac; uncles: Donald (Nancy) Duffy of Wilmington; Oral Jr. (Carol) Olson of Cottonwood, Arizona; Rodney Olson of Waterloo, Iowa; and Kevin Gravitt of Normal.

His aunts, Kathy Duffy of Pontiac and Dorothy Reese of Bloomingdale; niece and nephew, Jalyn and Nic Hendren; girlfriend, Jennifer Leenders of Pontiac; and several cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Anna Duffy; paternal grandparents, Oral and Rosemary Olson; uncles: John Duffy, David “Ike” Duffy, Thomas Reese, Harold Olson, and John Olson; aunts: Carol Duffy and Julie Gravitt; and his dog, Max, his loyal companion for more than 17 years.

He was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School, class of 1989, and attended Parkland College. He was a heavy equipment operator with the IUOE Local 150 for more than 25 years.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac.

Father David Sabel officiated at the Monday, July 9, service at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pontiac.

Burial: St. Mary’s Cath-olic Cemetery, Pontiac.

Visitation was Sunday, July 8, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 E 1358 N Road, Pontiac, IL 61764; St. Mary’s Catholic School, 414 N. Main St., Pontiac, IL 61764; Ruby’s Rescue Retreat, 600 North Road, McLean, IL 61754; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

