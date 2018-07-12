ODELL – Barbara J. Tissiere, 82, of Odell passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 5:23 p.m. at her home.

Barbara was born June 30, 1936 in Danville, daughter of Ned and Mary Hester Barnett. She married her “One in a Million,” Ralph Tissiere, November 17, 1957. He passed away June 22, 2012.

She is survived by her children: Mark (Rhonda) Tissiere of Odell, and Todd (Christine) Tissiere of Pontiac; brothers: Michael (Judy) Barnett of Cassatt, S.C. and Ronnie (Sharon) Barnett of Dwight; a sister, Phyllis (Bob) Arthaud of Mission, Texas; grandchildren: Brett Hurst, Lacey Hurst, Jared Hurst, Kimberly Hurst, Dustin Tissiere, Amanda (Laura) Tissiere, Brooklyn Tissiere, Joe (Taryn) Tissiere, Nathan (Kristi) Tissiere, Travis Tissiere, Nic Hendren, and Jalyn Hendren.

Her great-grandchildren are: Barrett Tissiere, Holland Tissiere, Cullen Tissiere, and Coven Tissiere.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; mother- and father-in-law, Betty and Joe Tissiere; daughter, Khris Hurst; sister, Jean Huston; and brothers: Ned Barnett, Paul Barnett, Jack Barnett, Tom Barnett, Bobby Barnett, and Patrick Barnett.

Barbara was a homemaker. She enjoyed bowling, painting ceramics, baking and playing videos with her grandchildren. She loved being a farmer’s wife and enjoyed family time and preparing large family meals.

Her service was held Friday, July 6, at 5 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, with Pastor Joel Paine officiating.

Burial: Union Cemetery, Odell, at a later time.

Visitation was Friday from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, and the Odell Public Library, 301 E. Richard Street, Odell, IL 60460.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.