MAZON – Richard L. Dransfeldt, 82, of Mazon passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris.

He was born February 25, 1936 in Morris, a son of Garland H. and Marie A. Lawler Dransfeldt of Mazon. He was raised on a farm outside Mazon/Verona, attended the Mazon schools, and graduated from MVK High School in 1954.

Richard was a member of the United States Army from 1959-1961, and served overseas in Lanstuhl, Germany. On December 21, 1960, he married Gisela Stark.

Following his honorable discharge, Richard worked as a truck driver for Hornsby’s warehouse; later was employed as a security guard at Braidwood Station, and lastly, held employment with JMT Trucking of Millbrook.

Richard was a member of the Mazon American Legion, and will be remembered for his enjoyment of traveling, motorcycles, camping and family gatherings.

Survivors include his brothers: Robert (Cheribell) Dransfeldt of Braidwood; Garland Gene Dransfeldt of Mazon; and Dan (Sandi) Dransfeldt of Morris; one sister, Sheila (Ben) Conger of Gardner; longtime friend and companion, Arlene McLuckie of Wilmington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Marie, and his wife, Gisela.

Green flameless cremation rites have been accorded.

Private cemetery services with full military honors will be held in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Richard’s memory to the Grundy County Historical Society Building Fund, 510 W. Illinois Ave., Morris, IL 60450, or to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60450.

Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Richard's memorial page online

ral.com