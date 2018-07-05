MAZON – Norma J. Kenney, 86, of Mazon passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Morris Hospital.

Norma Jean was born September 26, 1931 in Morris, daughter of Thomas and Lenora Gunderson Peel. She was raised and educated in Morris and Mazon, and graduated from Mazon High School in 1949.

On October 25, 1952, Norma married Gerald J. Kenney in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morris, and together they raised five sons.

Once her boys became school age, Norma became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked several years at the Grundy County Home.

She enjoyed working outdoors in her yard and had an affinity for flowers, as well as a passion for crossword puzzles. Above all else, Norma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed dearly by her family.

Survivors include her five sons: Jerry (Susan) Kenney of Coal City; Lt. Colonel Mark (Susan) Kenney of East Peoria; Wayne (Karen) Kenney of Morris; John (Andrea) Kenney of Fayetteville, Georgia; and Matt (Danah) Kenney of Verona; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Howard Peel of San Diego, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald, on December 3, 1990; and five siblings: Merna Turner, Judy Foster, Delmar Peel, Rollie Peel and Charlie Peel.

Her funeral service was at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 30, at Reeves Funeral Homes, Morris, with visitation from 9:30 until the time of service.

Burial followed in Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Norma’s memory to MVK Ambu-lance Services or the Morris Community Nutrition Net-work.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, upload photographs, or share Norma’s memorial page at:

www.ReevesFuneral.com